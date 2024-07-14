Tough Questions Mount for Secret Service

The Secret Service is in for multiple investigations and a long list of questions after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday. The agency has been plunged into its biggest crisis in decades, the Wall Street Journal reports, with one longtime agent likening the attack to the shooting of Theodore Roosevelt in 1912 and others evoking the shooting of Ronald Reagan in 1981. At the same time the Secret Service is investigating the shooting and the 20-year-old suspected gunman, the agency is preparing for the Republican National Convention, which opens Monday in Milwaukee. President Biden said Sunday that he has ordered a review of security arrangements there. The questions being asked include:

How could a sniper reach a rooftop unnoticed? Just before the gunfire, sources tell the AP that people at the Pennsylvania rally saw a man climbing to the roof of a nearby building and warned local law enforcement officers. One officer climbed up to confront the man, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer climbed down the ladder, and the man then shot at Trump. That's when Secret Service snipers killed him, officials said. A witness later said he had seen "the guy move from roof to roof."