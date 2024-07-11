Money / inflation Inflation Cools More Than Expected Annual rate is now 3% after third straight monthly decline By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 11, 2024 8:09 AM CDT Copied A sale sign is displayed on a rack of clothes at a store in Chicago, Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The latest inflation numbers suggest that our years-long spike in prices is starting to truly ease—which could make the Fed more likely to cut interest rates. Key stats: Consumer prices declined 0.1% from May to June, even though analysts had expected them to rise by the same percentage, reports CNBC. Prices were up 3% compared to a year ago, while closely watched core prices—which exclude volatile food and energy swings—were up 3.3%, per the Wall Street Journal. The annual 3% rate is around its lowest level in more than three years. story continues below Trend: Inflation has now declined for three straight months, notes the AP. With annual inflation now running at 3%, the Federal Reserve's target of 2% is coming into view, which could make the central bank more willing to cut rates, perhaps as soon as September. Wall Street: The better-than-expected inflation numbers quickly put Wall Street in a good mood. Dow futures gained more than 70 points, and all the major indexes were poised to open in positive territory, per CNBC. (More inflation stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error