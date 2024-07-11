Woman Swept to Sea Rescued 37 Hours Later, 50 Miles Away

Chinese national was swimming on Japanese beach Monday when she got pulled out
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 11, 2024 7:27 AM CDT
Woman Swept to Sea Rescued 37 Hours Later, 50 Miles Away
A woman is airlifted by a coast guard helicopter off Nojimazaki, Chiba prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.   (Japan Coast Guard via AP)

A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 50 miles in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Thursday. Japan's coast guard launched a search for the woman, identified only as a Chinese national in her 20s, after receiving a call Monday night from her friend saying she had disappeared while swimming at Shimoda, about 125 miles southwest of Tokyo. She had gone missing around 7:30pm Monday, notes NHK, and was spotted by a cargo ship around 8am Wednesday, about 36 hours after she disappeared, off the southern tip of Boso Peninsula.

The cargo ship asked a passing LPG tanker, the Kakuwa Maru No. 8, to help, reports the AP. Two of its crew members jumped into the sea and rescued the woman, officials said. She was airlifted by a coast guard helicopter to land, they said. The woman was slightly dehydrated but was in good health and walked away after being examined at a nearby hospital, the officials said. The coast guard said she had drifted more than 50 miles and was lucky to have survived despite the dangers of heat stroke under the sun, hypothermia at night, or being hit by a ship in the dark.

(More rescue stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X