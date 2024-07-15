Politics / Election 2024 In a State He Can't Lose, Biden Is Losing New York Times/Sienna College has Trump up in Pennsylvania; Virginia also is surprisingly close By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 15, 2024 1:17 PM CDT Copied A viewer in Scottsdale, Ariz., watches the presidential debate between President Biden and Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) New polling has bad news for President Biden in the make-or-break state of Pennsylvania as well as in the once-safe state of Virginia, reports the New York Times. The newspaper is quick to point out that the polls were conducted before the attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend, and support for Trump only seems to have risen since then. Highlights from the Times/Sienna College polling: Pennsylvania: Trump is up 48% to 45% among likely Pennsylvania voters. "By almost any Electoral College map calculation, it would be nearly impossible for Mr. Biden to win re-election without Pennsylvania," per the Times. story continues below Virginia: Biden is up 48% to 45% here, but he won the state by 10 points in 2020, and it was not expected to be in play this year. Kamala Harris: Also troubling for Biden is that Harris is polling better than him in both states. She trails Trump by a single point in Pennsylvania and leads Trump by 5 points in Virginia. Less dire: Three new national polls out over the weekend (conducted after the Trump-Biden debate but before the shooting) suggested a continued tight race despite the president's faltering debate performance, reports Politico. Fox News had Trump up by 1 point, NBC News had him up by 2 points, and CBS News also had Trump up by 2 points. (More Election 2024 stories.) Report an error