In a State He Can't Lose, Biden Is Losing

New polling has bad news for President Biden in the make-or-break state of Pennsylvania as well as in the once-safe state of Virginia, reports the New York Times. The newspaper is quick to point out that the polls were conducted before the attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend, and support for Trump only seems to have risen since then. Highlights from the Times/Sienna College polling:

Pennsylvania: Trump is up 48% to 45% among likely Pennsylvania voters. "By almost any Electoral College map calculation, it would be nearly impossible for Mr. Biden to win re-election without Pennsylvania," per the Times.