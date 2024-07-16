Musk Is Moving 2 More Company HQs to Texas

Years after he moved Tesla's headquarters from California to Texas, Elon Musk is taking two more of his companies down the same road. In a post on X, Musk called a California law on transgender students the "final straw," Reuters reports. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas," Musk said. He transferred the company's incorporation from Delaware to Texas earlier this year.

In another post, Musk said that X will move its headquarters from San Francisco to Austin. "Have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building," he wrote. The law signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday bans school districts from requiring parents to be notified of a child's gender identification change, CNBC reports.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk said. In 2021, Musk moved Tesla's headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin amid a dispute over COVID restrictions he described as "fascist," the New York Times reports. (More Elon Musk stories.)