Anthem Singer Checks Into Rehab

Country singer Ingrid Andress has admitted that she was drunk during her widely criticized rendition of the national anthem before the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night. In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the four-time Grammy nominee apologized and said she was seeking help, KTLA reports. "I'm not gonna bulls--- y'all, I was drunk last night," the 32-year-old wrote. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night."

"I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition," Andress wrote. "I'll let y'all know how rehab is. I hear it's super fun." Variety notes that her performance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas "seemed wildly off-key from the moment she hit the microphone," which was seen as "highly out of character for a singer-songwriter known for being an accomplished pro." In a letter to fans before her performance on Monday, Andress said she had been spending time in her native Colorado after dealing with depression and parting ways with "some people who've helped me make a name for myself."

Fellow musicians were among those who offered support on social media. "I'm sending you love, Ingrid. Being this open takes a lot," wrote country star Carly Pearce. "You've got this. Hang in there." Singer Meghan Patrick wrote: "We all know what an incredibly talented singer and musician you are. We also know what this job can do to the strongest of us… praying for your healing and peace." (More Ingrid Andress stories.)