Johnson Says Secret Service Director Should Step Down

House Speaker Mike Johnson has added his voice to those calling for Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle to step down after Donald Trump became the first president or former president to be injured in an assassination attempt in more than 40 years, NBC News reports. "I'm going to call for resignation," the Republican told Fox News at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. He said he would also create a House task force to streamline congressional investigations of the Saturday shooting.

"I think it's inexcusable," he said. "Her explanation to the media that there was a slant on the roof, so there was safety concern—it doesn't wash," Johnson said, referring to Cheatle's Tuesday remarks about security at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. "Obviously, there were security lapses," he said. "You don't have to be a special ops expert to understand that." Cheatle has said she doesn't plan to resign. Johnson told the Hill on Wednesday that options including impeachment will be considered if Cheatle continues to refuse to step down.

"But the first thing is to stand up the task force to get down to the real facts," Johnson said, adding that it will include Republicans and Democrats "to get down to the bottom of this quickly so the American people can get the answers that they deserve." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also called for Cheatle's resignation Wednesday, Fox News reports. "Last week's near-assassination of former President Trump was a grave attack on American democracy," the Republican said in a post on X. "The nation deserves answers and accountability. New leadership at the Secret Service would be an important step in that direction." (More Trump rally shooting stories.)