Biden Tests Positive for COVID While on Campaign Trail

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing "mild symptoms" from the infection, the White House said. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will fly to his home in Delaware, where he will "self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time." The president's physician said in a note that Biden "presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise," the AP reports. After the positive COVID-19 test, Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and has taken his first dose, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said.