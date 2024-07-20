Trump Shooter Used Drone to Review Rally Site

Hours before Thomas Matthew Crooks positioned himself on the roof of the American Glass Research building, he used a drone to get aerial footage of what would be Donald Trump's rally site later in the day, law enforcement officials tell the Wall Street Journal . The paper reports the drone completed a "programmed flight path," and the fact that it was "predetermined" indicates Crooks may have used the drone at the site on previous occasions.

It sees the revelation as "further underscoring the stunning security lapses ahead of Trump's near assassination." Indeed, NBC News reports "It's common for the Secret Service to ban drones over areas they are securing, although it's unclear if that happened with the Butler rally."

A source tells NBC News that Crooks used a camera drone made by DJI. Trump's appearance at the Butler Farm Show grounds in Butler County, Pennsylvania, was announced on July 3, and the Journal reports Crooks started to research the site soon after. He registered for the July 13 event on July 7; the New York Times reports he visited the area that same day. The drone was found in Crooks' car in the wake of the assassination attempt. (Crooks' father reportedly called police prior to the attack.)