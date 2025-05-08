At 3am, Teens' TikTok Challenge Ends in Murder

A late-night TikTok prank in a quiet Virginia suburb turned deadly when an 18-year-old high school senior was shot while filming with friends on prom day. What started as a "ding dong ditch" for social media ended with an arrest for second-degree murder, reports the Washington Post . Michael Bosworth Jr., and two others had been filming themselves knocking on strangers' doors and fleeing around 3am Saturday when a resident opened fire after an emergency call about a possible break-in, the Spotsylvania County sheriff's office said. The incident took place near Fredericksburg. Bosworth, who was weeks from graduation and set to attend prom later Saturday, was shot in the torso and died at a hospital. Another teen was wounded.

The sheriff's office arrested Tyler Chase Butler, 27, charging him with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in a felony. The unidentified caller who reported the incident told police that three individuals tried to kick down a door. Investigators learned the group was filming "ding dong ditch" videos as part of a TikTok challenge. Police noted the teens had already "hit a couple of doors in the neighborhood" before the shooting. One juvenile said the group was running from a home when the gunshots came, per NBC News. Butler remains in custody and has a court hearing next week on unrelated misdemeanor charges of violation of a protective order and unlawfully disseminating images of another. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)