Erroneous Charge at Tourist Shop Leads to ... Secret Room

The London shops sort of look like tourists traps: Oxford Street storefronts that sell American candy, vapes, cigarettes, and souvenirs. The reality, in some cases, is darker, as the Washington Post reports. Last month a shopper purchased two packs of sweets at one of them—and was charged $1,200. What's unclear is whether it was an accident or intentional. What is clearer is what happened next: The tourist filed a complaint, which led to a raid, which led to ... a secret room.

The BBC reports that two shop workers fled as police arrived on April 25, using a hidden panel in the basement wall that led to what responding officers discovered was a secret room holding $107,000 of suspected fake and unsafe goods plus an exit to the street. Authorities say it's their "biggest ever haul" of its kind, though far from the first. In the past two years, Westminster City Council's consumer protection team has seized more than $1.3 million of such goods—everything from vapes with more nicotine than advertised to counterfeit Paddington Bear merchandise—from these types of shops, which grew in number during the pandemic.

As council spokesman Fergus Sheppard explains, when many brick-and-mortar stores closed during the pandemic, landlords who didn't want to be stuck paying property taxes on vacant storefronts "allow[ed] low-quality tenants like candy stores, vape shops, and souvenir shops to occupy their shops at usually less than market rents." But for those stores to make a profit, most skip out on paying taxes, and submit to other unscrupulous behavior. The Standard reports that wiping these stores from Oxford Street "is one of the council's priorities as it attempts to restore the fortunes of the UK's most famous high street." (More London stories.)