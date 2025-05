The US and the UK have struck a deal on trade after President Trump's imposition of tariffs, the first of what could be dozens to follow, reports the Washington Post. Details are scant at the moment, but President Trump plans to address it at a 10am Eastern news conference. Even if this ends up being just the broad outline of an agreement, markets are happy with the precedent: Dow futures rose about 400 points early Thursday on the news, reports CNBC.