An Unusual Murder Case Unfolds in Cincinnati

The attorney for a man accused of fatally striking a deputy with his car on purpose argued on Tuesday that his client was "not in his right mind" at the time—because he had just watched video of police fatally shooting his son, reports CNN. The unusual case is playing out in Cincinnati.

On Thursday, police shot and killed 18-year-old Ryan Hinton while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle, reports NBC News.

On Friday, police showed video of the shooting to Hinton's father, Ryan Hinton Jr., and made the case it was justified. Hinton was "very distraught" upon leaving the police station, a family attorney told the Cincinnati Enquirer.