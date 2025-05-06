Crime / Cincinnati An Unusual Murder Case Unfolds in Cincinnati Rodney Hinton Jr. accused of killing deputy after police fatally shot his son By John Johnson Posted May 6, 2025 3:07 PM CDT Copied Rodney Hinton Sr., center, speaks during a news conference on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. His son is accused of killing a deputy after police fatally shot Hinton Sr.'s grandson. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) See 4 more photos The attorney for a man accused of fatally striking a deputy with his car on purpose argued on Tuesday that his client was "not in his right mind" at the time—because he had just watched video of police fatally shooting his son, reports CNN. The unusual case is playing out in Cincinnati. On Thursday, police shot and killed 18-year-old Ryan Hinton while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle, reports NBC News. On Friday, police showed video of the shooting to Hinton's father, Ryan Hinton Jr., and made the case it was justified. Hinton was "very distraught" upon leaving the police station, a family attorney told the Cincinnati Enquirer. After leaving the station in his vehicle, police say Hinton, 38, deliberately struck a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy who was conducting traffic near the University of Cincinnati campus on graduation day. The AP reports the deputy had retired a few months ago but was still taking off-duty assignments. Hinton is now charged with aggravated murder. "I don't think he was a cop killer," his attorney, Clyde Bennett II, told the court Tuesday at a bond hearing. "I think he's not in his right mind. And I think he should be treated like any other mentally ill person that commits a crime under the auspices, control, and authority of a mental defect in the condition." The judge denied the bond request and ordered Hinton detained. At one point, the hearing turned chaotic when a man began shouting, "I just want my brother to see me." Deputies rushed Hinton out of the courtroom temporarily. (More Cincinnati stories.) See 4 more photos Report an error