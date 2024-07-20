Biden's Doctor Provides Update on COVID Case

President Biden still has a loose cough and hoarseness as he deals with COVID-19, his doctor reported Saturday, though the symptoms are easing. The president has now had six doses of Paxlovid, Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter he released. He said tests showed that Biden contracted the KP.2.3 variant of COVID. About 13% of new COVID cases involve that strain, the Washington Post reports, and KP variants overall cause more than 80% of recent infections. The new variants don't appear to be leading to more serious illnesses, experts say.
Biden remains in isolation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal," O'Connor wrote, per the New York Times. "His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear." His doctor said Biden is carrying on with the duties of his office, which White House aides said Saturday included receiving an update on the Middle East and calling Ursula von der Leyen to congratulate her on her reelection as president of the European Commission.