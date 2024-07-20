Biden's Doctor Provides Update on COVID Case

President Biden still has a loose cough and hoarseness as he deals with COVID-19, his doctor reported Saturday, though the symptoms are easing. The president has now had six doses of Paxlovid, Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter he released. He said tests showed that Biden contracted the KP.2.3 variant of COVID. About 13% of new COVID cases involve that strain, the Washington Post reports, and KP variants overall cause more than 80% of recent infections. The new variants don't appear to be leading to more serious illnesses, experts say.