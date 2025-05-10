DEA Quietly Shutters Its Body Cam Program

The Drug Enforcement Administration has discontinued its body camera program, just four years after its launch, per an internal email seen by ProPublica . The move came quietly on April 1, without a public announcement. The agency cited a Trump administration executive order —one that Engadget notes rescinded nearly 80 Biden executive orders—that rolled back a 2022 requirement for federal law enforcement to use body cameras. Other Justice Department agencies such as the US Marshals Service and the ATF continue to require cameras, according to their respective reps.

Body camera policies for federal agents began in 2021 as part of efforts to increase transparency after the George Floyd protests. In 2022, President Biden expanded those requirements with an executive order, which was rescinded by President Trump in January. The DEA, which hasn't provided public comment on the decision, previously required agents to use body cameras during planned arrests or searches that required a warrant, and only within the United States. Less than a sixth of a $30 million camera contract has been paid out since 2021.

Law enforcement oversight groups criticized the decision, arguing that body cameras bolster both accountability and training. Former US Attorney David DeVillers said most body camera footage he reviewed helped clear officers of misconduct, saying their absence may pose a challenge for DEA agents. Research has shown a decrease in complaints in police departments using the technology, though it's unclear if that results from improved behavior or fewer unfounded reports.

With the DEA's program shelved and similar moves elsewhere, experts warn that removing body cameras could hinder transparency and collaboration with local agencies. The FBI referred questions on the matter to the Department of Justice, which didn't offer comment. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)