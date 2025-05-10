Singer Broke Ground in Country Music

Johnny Rodriguez, one of the first singers of Mexican American descent to hit it big in country music, has died. He was 73 and died in hospice care, his daughter, Aubry, announced on social media, People reports. "Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him," she posted. Rodriguez, who sang in Spanish and English, had six No. 1 songs in the mid-1970s and once had a string of 15 consecutive releases in the Top 10 on country music charts.

Born in Texas, Rodriguez's career began after he was noticed while performing at Alamo Village, a film set turned into a tourist attraction, by Tom T. Hall. The star encouraged Rodriguez to try to break into the business in Nashville and later hired him at age 20 to play in his band. Rodriguez landed a deal with Mercury Records and released his debut album, Introducing Johnny Rodriguez, in 1973. It included his first Top 10 hit, "Pass Me By (If You're Only Passing Through)," and the future No. 1 "You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me)." The latter, cowritten with Hall, "was the perfect vehicle for Rodriguez's rich yet approachable voice," per Rolling Stone.

He produced hits into the 1980s; others included "I Just Can't Get Her Out of My Mind," "Ridin' My Thumb to Mexico" and "That's the Way Love Goes," per the AP. Rodriguez was named the most promising male vocalist at the 1972 Academy of Country Music Awards, and has been inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. He brought mariachi elements and Tex-Mex stylings into his music, per Rolling Stone. "You have stories in Mexican music, and country music said almost the same thing, just in different languages," he said in Ken Burns' 2019 Country Music series. The Tennessean has photos of his life and career here. (More obituary stories.)