Edmunds' Cybertruck Test Ran Into a Problem Quickly

The Edmunds team was taking its Tesla Cybertruck around its track, checking the vehicle's instruments, when the vehicle announced it had sustained "critical steering issue." The testing crew reported that the power faded, the air conditioner quit blowing cold, and an error message popped up reading, "Low voltage electrical system issue detected /Vehicle power reduced—Schedule service." The snag appears to have happened 1,300 miles into Edmunds' ownership, Quartz reports. When the crew tried again later to put the Cybertruck in drive, after letting it sit and reset, a message said that won't be happening because there had been a "loss of redundancy," per Edmunds .

The driver was warned that even if it could be driven, the Cybertruck might "suddenly lose electrical power, steering and propulsion." Also, you couldn't count on the parking brake to work. The vehicle suggested getting out, closing the doors, getting in again, then trying to drive it. It offered an override that allowed driving it no faster than 4mph just to reposition the vehicle for roadside help. The team tried again about a half-hour later, and everything was fine, per Edmunds. Others have reported running into similar steering problems. Edmunds points out that it couldn't ask Tesla about the matter because it doesn't have a public relations department. Mashable lists Cybertruck recalls here.

The vehicle has made at least one enemy in the gaming world. A new post suggests Fortnite players, when they spot a Cybertruck, observe a truce with others in the lobby while all turn their efforts against the vehicle. A playable Cybertruck was just added to the game, per Mashable. The Fortnite fight against the vehicle should be repeated "as many times as necessary until everyone that bought this stupid thing is gone," the post says. (More Cybertruck stories.)