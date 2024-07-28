Injured Simone Biles Pulls Rabbit Out of a Hat Anyway

Simone Biles didn't let some leg discomfort slow her down. As the AP reports, the gymnastics superstar posted an all-around total of 59.566 during Olympic qualifying on Sunday inside a packed and star-studded Bercy Arena despite complaining of a left calf injury that had her limping. US gymnastics coach Cecile Landi said the issue popped up a few weeks ago and described it as minor. Landi said there was no discussion of pulling Biles' from the event. "I can't express it," she said. "I'm really proud of her and what she's been through and what she's showing the world ... she's capable of doing."

After dazzling on the balance beam, Biles appeared to tweak the leg while warming up on floor exercise during the second rotation. She exited the floor with Team USA doctor Marcia Faustin—a scene that played out three years ago in Tokyo when Biles removed herself from the team final to protect her safety. This wasn't deja vu, however. The 27-year-old returned a few minutes later with her left leg taped and was heard on camera saying she felt something in her calf. She put on a show-stopping performance anyway. Biles posted the highest score on floor and vault through two subdivisions. The only adjustment she made was deciding to skip attempting a unique skill on uneven bars she submitted to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. Instead, she did her usual set to score a 14.333.

Her day's work done, Biles celebrated by waving to the crowd and dancing with longtime teammate Jordan Chiles. The Americans scored a 172.296, well clear of the field after two subdivisions as they search for what they're calling "redemption" after finishing runner-up to Russia three years ago. The team final is Tuesday, and the women's all-around final is Thursday. Biles arrived in Paris as the face of the US Olympic movement and maybe the Olympics themselves. The buzz around her return to the Games has been palpable, with NBC leaning heavily into her star power by splashing Biles' face on countless promotions in the lead-up to Paris. The stands were filled with celebrities: Tom Cruise posed for selfies while waiting for Biles to emerge. Snoop Dogg had front-row seats, and Ariana Grande, Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Anna Wintour were also on hand.