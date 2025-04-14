Hungary Changes Constitution to Ban LGBTQ+ Events

Hungary's parliament has passed an amendment to the constitution that allows the government to ban public events by LGBTQ+ communities. Legal scholars and critics call Monday's decision another step toward authoritarianism as the populist government continues to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ communities, the AP reports.

The amendment passed along party lines, with 140 votes for and 21 against. It was proposed by the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition led by populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whom critics have accused of employing increasingly autocratic tactics during his latest 15-year rule.