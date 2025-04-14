NY Helicopter Tour Company Shuts Down After Fatal Plunge

In the wake of a devastating helicopter crash over New York's iconic skyline , the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday that New York Helicopter Tours, the company involved in the tragedy, is ceasing operations and shutting down effective immediately. One of the company's sightseeing helicopters broke apart in midair Thursday and plunged into the Hudson River, killing all six people onboard: the pilot, who was a US Navy veteran, and a family of five tourists from Spain. The FAA has also launched a review of the company's operating license and safety record, the AP reports. It's not clear whether the agency ordered the company's shutdown or whether the action was taken voluntarily, the New York Times reports.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York had earlier Sunday called for the revocation of the company's operating permits. He criticized helicopter tour companies for prioritizing profits over safety, saying, "One of the things we can do to honor those lives and try to save others is to make sure it doesn't happen again." New York City helicopter tours are popular but have a poor safety track record. Five helicopter crashes in the past two decades have led to 20 deaths. One industry group, the Eastern Region Helicopter Council, claims the industry already operates under strict regulations, saying in response to Schumer, "We stand ready to work with leaders on finding ways to ensure the safety and preservation of our businesses and aviation community."