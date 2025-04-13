Condemnation Follows Strike on Ukrainian City

Russian launched ballistic missiles at a northeastern Ukrainian city on Sunday morning, killing at least 34 and injuring 117 as people gathered for Palm Sunday observances. The head of the presidential office said the missiles employed cluster munitions that spray submunitions over the target area, ABC News reports. "A cluster munition missile is something the Russians do to kill as many civilians as possible," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram. "The strike on the city of Sumy is a deliberate shelling of civilians." The attack was the deadliest of the fighting this year, per CNN .

At least two children were killed and 15 injured in the strike about 10:15am. "On this bright day of Palm Sunday, our community suffered a terrible tragedy," acting Mayor Artem Kobzar posted on Telegram. The missiles hit the city center, and authorities said 20 buildings were damaged, including cafes, shops, four educational institutions, and five apartment buildings, per the BBC. President Volodymyr Zelensky responded with anger and a call for "a tough reaction from the world."

"Only completely deranged scum can do something like this," Zelensky said in his evening address to the nation. The attack was condemned by world leaders including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom demanded Russia agree to a ceasefire. Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy to Ukraine, said the attack "crosses any line of decency" and shows why President Trump "is working hard to end this war." US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday, per the AP. On Saturday, Trump said the ceasefire negotiations "might be going OK," per CNN. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)