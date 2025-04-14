Mickey Rourke Thrown Out of Celebrity Big Brother UK

Mickey Rourke, no stranger to downfalls and comebacks , has been thrown out of the Celebrity Big Brother UK house over what the reality show is calling "inappropriate language" and "unacceptable behavior." The final straw reportedly happened Saturday, when Rourke allegedly threatened castmate Chris Hughes, the BBC reports. Days prior, the 72-year-old actor had already been given a formal warning after allegedly homophobic remarks made toward another housemate, singer JoJo Siwa, the Guardian reports. "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior," a spokesperson said in a Saturday statement cited by People .

Rourke asked Siwa last week about her sexuality, and after she said she is attracted to women and her partner is non-binary, Rourke said, "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay any more." He also said he'd "vote the lesbian out real quick" and used the f-slur in a remark—he was using it to refer to a cigarette, but he made a point of saying to Siwa, "I'm not talking to you." As for the interaction with Hughes, a Love Island star and sports presenter, it's not yet clear what exactly went down between them. (More Mickey Rourke stories.)