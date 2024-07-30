Project 2025 Chief Steps Down

The director of the Heritage Foundation's controversial Project 2025 has stepped down following strong criticism from Donald Trump's campaign. Paul Dans, one of many former Trump administration officials involved in the project, played a leading role in drafting the 920-page blueprint for a potential second Trump term. Kevin Robert, president of the conservative think tank, said they are "sticking to the timeline" of concluding policy drafting after the party conventions, the Hill reports. "We are extremely grateful for his and everyone's work on Project 2025 and dedication to saving America," he said of Dans.