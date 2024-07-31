Recruit Sues Denver Police Over 'Barbaric Hazing Ritual'

A police recruit who had to have both of his legs amputated after losing consciousness and repeatedly collapsing during fight training at Denver's police academy is suing those who allegedly forced him to continue the "barbaric hazing ritual" after paramedics ignored warning signs.

Victor Moses, 29, alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that aggressive officers knocked him down multiple times in the second round of "fight day" last year, with one of them shoving him off the mat and causing him to hit his head on the floor, the AP reports. He said he was pressured to continue, with officers picking him up and setting him back on his feet, before paramedics standing by were asked to check him out, the lawsuit said.