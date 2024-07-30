Cops: Kidnapped Man Was Forced to Jump Off Bridge

Police in Oklahoma say that when they responded to a call about somebody "jumping into traffic," they found a badly injured man—and determined that it had not been a suicide attempt. "Further investigation revealed the victim in this case had been abducted and forced off the bridge after being bound with duct tape," the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

According to court documents, the victim's ex-girlfriend told investigators that her brother, 21-year-old Jaysen Lawson, and 31-year-old Sean Lunney kidnapped the man and planned to kill him, reports NBC News.