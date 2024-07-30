Cops: Kidnapped Man Was Forced to Jump Off Bridge

Badly injured Oklahoma man was bound with duct tape, sheriff's office says
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 30, 2024 6:13 PM CDT
Sean Lunney.   (Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Oklahoma say that when they responded to a call about somebody "jumping into traffic," they found a badly injured man—and determined that it had not been a suicide attempt. "Further investigation revealed the victim in this case had been abducted and forced off the bridge after being bound with duct tape," the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

  • According to court documents, the victim's ex-girlfriend told investigators that her brother, 21-year-old Jaysen Lawson, and 31-year-old Sean Lunney kidnapped the man and planned to kill him, reports NBC News.

  • Court documents state that Lawson told investigators that Lunney pointed a gun at the man and ordered him to jump off the Deep Fork River bridge. After he survived the jump, Lunney allegedly bound him with tape and forced him over another section of the bridge.
  • Lunney was arrested on July 25, the day of the incident. The sheriff's office said Lawson and Brianna Nohmer were arrested later, after investigators tracked down a firearm used in the offense. Authorities have not disclosed Nohmer's alleged role.
  • According to online jail records, all three suspects are facing felony kidnapping charges, People reports. Lawson also faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Nohmer has been charged with assault with intent to kill and Lunney has been charged with aggravated assault and pointing a firearm, according to jail records.
