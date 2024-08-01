World / Evan Gershkovich Biggest Prisoner Swap Since Cold War May Be in the Works Reports say Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan were being freed in Russia By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 1, 2024 8:04 AM CDT Copied Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands listening to his verdict in a glass cage of a courtroom in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on July 19, 2024. (AP Photo) See 1 more photo A major prisoner swap with Russia appears to be in the works, and at least two reports say that it involves the release of Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan. Two reports: Bloomberg and the Daily Beast report that Gershkovich and Whelan either have been freed or were in the process of being freed on Thursday. However, neither Russia nor the US has confirmed. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, has been detained more than a year, and Whelan, a former US Marine, has been held since 2018. Both were convicted of espionage charges the US says are bogus. Prison movement: Reuters reports that both prisoners have disappeared from view in recent days, and at least seven Russian dissidents have been moved from their prisons. The outlet says the apparent swap involves prisoners held by Russia and Belarus on one side, and by the US, Germany, and Slovenia on the other. It could end up being the biggest prisoner swap since the Cold War, according to Reuters. A flight: A Russian government plane used in a previous prisoner swap between the US and Russia flew to a site near the Polish border on Thursday before returning to Moscow, according to Reuters. Names: The Washington Post lists Russian dissidents Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin, Lilia Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeeva, Oleg Orlov, and artist Alexandra Skochilenko as among those who have been moved from their prisons. Russia's side: No details were out on who might be freed by the West. Journalist Christo Grozev, who the Daily Beast reports was involved in negotiations, calls the deal "bittersweet" because it shows that as long as Putin "hoards 'swap capital' he will always be able to get his killers, hackers, and spies back." (More Evan Gershkovich stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error