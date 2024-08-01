Biggest Prisoner Swap Since Cold War May Be in the Works

A major prisoner swap with Russia appears to be in the works, and at least two reports say that it involves the release of Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

Two reports: Bloomberg and the Daily Beast report that Gershkovich and Whelan either have been freed or were in the process of being freed on Thursday. However, neither Russia nor the US has confirmed. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, has been detained more than a year, and Whelan, a former US Marine, has been held since 2018. Both were convicted of espionage charges the US says are bogus.

Prison movement: Reuters reports that both prisoners have disappeared from view in recent days, and at least seven Russian dissidents have been moved from their prisons. The outlet says the apparent swap involves prisoners held by Russia and Belarus on one side, and by the US, Germany, and Slovenia on the other. It could end up being the biggest prisoner swap since the Cold War, according to Reuters.