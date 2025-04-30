Victim of Deadly Mushroom Lunch Noted the Plates Differed

The trial of the Australian woman accused of feeding family members a deadly lunch in 2023 opened Wednesday in the Victoria state Supreme Court. As the BBC reports, that Erin Patterson, 50, served her guests individual beef Wellingtons that contained death cap mushrooms is not in question. "The overarching issue is whether she intended to kill or cause very serious injury," Justice Christopher Beale told the court. Patterson's in-laws, Gail and Don Patterson, both 70, and Gail Patterson's sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, died; Wilkinson's husband, Ian Wilkinson, 68, survived after a liver transplant. Highlights from day one of what is expected to be a six-week trial: