In Iraq, an Arrest in New Orleans Terror Attack

Iraqi officials have arrested an alleged ISIS member, accused of inciting the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans . US officials say they've not established a direct link between the suspect in Iraq and the US citizen from Texas who drove a truck through a Bourbon Street crowd, killing 14 people, per CBS News . However, Iraqi officials say they investigated the alleged ISIS member at the request of US authorities, per Fox News . They have not released the suspect's name, though he's described as a member of the ISIS foreign operations office.

The man who carried out the attack and was killed by police, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag attached to his truck. In videos, he claimed he was inspired by the group. But ISIS never claimed responsibility for the attack. "We continue to believe that Shamsud Din-Jabbar acted alone in carrying out the attack on Bourbon Street," the FBI said Tuesday, though it added it was continuing to work with law enforcement partners "internationally." Iraqi officials said they received a request from the US for assistance in its investigation on Sunday. The suspect was then detained in Iraq, where he'll be tried under Iraq's anti-terrorism law, per USA Today. (More New Orleans truck attack stories.)