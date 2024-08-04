Certain Meats May Lead to a Greater Dementia Risk

New research presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference showed that frequently eating ultra-processed meats such as hot dogs, sausage, bacon, and salami may increase the risk of dementia. Using data collected over four decades, the findings haven't been published in a peer-reviewed journal yet, but they gave professionals a peek at "one of the most robust studies" linking diet to cognitive decline, as Dr. Maria Carrillo, the chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Association, tells NBC News.
- The study: The research tracked over 130,000 US adults for up to 43 years. About 8.5% of participants, 11,173, developed dementia, and the researchers were able to compare their typical consumption of processed meat.
- Frequency mattered: Per the New York Times, participants who ate about two servings of processed meat weekly were at a 14% greater risk of developing dementia than those who ate it far less often (less than three servings a month). They also found that each additional serving of meat daily was linked to another 1.6 years of cognitive aging, specifically in regard to language and "executive function," per NBC.
- Theories: While ultra-processed foods are linked with declining brain health, we don't know why. Theories posit they are bad for vascular health, they replace food with vital nutrients, and they damage brain cells.
- Supporting evidence: NBC notes that the study's demographics were limited—conducted on a mostly white group with above-average socioeconomic status—and may not represent the general population. But other studies out of Brazil and the UK also have linked cognitive decline to diets high in ultra-processed foods.
- What to eat instead: The researchers said that unprocessed meats such as steak and ground beef did not have the same risks. They also encouraged a diet rich in fresh vegetables and lean proteins. "The less processed, the better," Dr. Ulma Naidoo of Massachusetts General Hospital tells NBC. "Good servings of vegetables and fruits bring fiber, nutrients, minerals, and vitamins to the body and the brain."
