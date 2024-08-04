Certain Meats May Lead to a Greater Dementia Risk

New research presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference showed that frequently eating ultra-processed meats such as hot dogs, sausage, bacon, and salami may increase the risk of dementia. Using data collected over four decades, the findings haven't been published in a peer-reviewed journal yet, but they gave professionals a peek at "one of the most robust studies" linking diet to cognitive decline, as Dr. Maria Carrillo, the chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Association, tells NBC News.