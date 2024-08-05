Noah Lyles Wins Men's 100m by a Clavicle

In a photo finish that's being called "stunning," "epic," and "wild," US sprinter Noah Lyles won gold in the men's 100-meter in what the AP reports was a "historically close" race. Commentators originally believed Jamaica's Kishane Thompson won (watch the moment here), and Lyles could be seen pacing after the race, watching the scoreboard for almost 30 seconds before his name popped up as the winner. His time: 9.784 seconds, to Thompson's 9.789. As ESPN reports, that's a difference of 0.005 seconds, or five-thousandths of a second. Lyles' lean made the difference; USA Today reports his shoulder and clavicle crossed the finish line first, as can be seen in images of the finish. A few other interesting tidbits from reporting about the race: