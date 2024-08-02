It's been more than a year since Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison, but Russia was definitely on her mind Thursday as news trickled in about the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, ex-Marine Paul Whelan, and US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva. "It's a great day," said Griner, currently competing on Team USA women's basketball team at the Summer Olympics, per the Washington Post . "Head over heels happy for the families right now. Any day that Americans come home is a win." The Post notes that Griner "remained stoic and betrayed little emotion" as her team's game against Belgium kicked off on Thursday, though she said she was "definitely emotional."

Just the previous week, Griner had talked about Gershkovich's plight during warmups in Paris. "I [follow his case]," she said, per Yahoo Sports. "My heart goes out to his family." She added that she had one message for him: "I would tell him, 'Don't give up hope, because we are not going to stop.' We are not going to stop. We are going to keep pushing and bring everybody home and back to their families." The AP notes that Griner has worked diligently since her own release to raise awareness for those still detained in Russia and other nations, including through work with the Bring Our Families Home campaign.

News of the release of Gershkovich et al apparently didn't throw Griner off her game: She scored seven points and had three rebounds to help the US beat Belgium 87-73 and advance to the quarterfinals. As for what's next for Gershkovich, Whelan, and Kurmasheva, Griner says she's sure they'll have the resources they need now that they're home. "I know they have an amazing group of people to help them out in whatever way they need, them and their families," she says, per the Post. "I'm glad I was able to go through that program and get re-acclimated back into everyday life."