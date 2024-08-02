Dow Is Plunging After Jobs Report

Friday morning's weak jobs report has led to a selloff on Wall Street: The Dow plunged more than 900 points, or 2.3%, in late-morning trading, while the S&P 500 was off 2.2% and the tech-centric Nasdaq was down 2.4%. In fact, the benchmark S&P was on track for its worst day since 2022, per the AP. The report showing that hiring has slowed much more than anticipated followed a batch of weaker-than-expected reports on the economy from a day earlier—including worsening US manufacturing activity, which has been one of the areas hurt most by high interest rates. Just a few days ago stock indexes jumped to their best day in months after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave the clearest indication yet that inflation has slowed enough for rate cuts to begin in September.