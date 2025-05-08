UnitedHealth Faces Investor Lawsuit After CEO's Killing

UnitedHealth Group is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit from an investor who alleges the company was misleading about its financial outlook following the December killing of CEO Brian Thompson, reports CBS News . The suit, filed Wednesday by investor Roberto Faller in the Southern District of New York, claims UnitedHealth failed to disclose the impact of public backlash on its business after Thompson's death, as well as an earlier Senate report criticizing the company's high rate of claim denials.

According to the complaint, UnitedHealth "artificially inflated prices" by forecasting 2025 earnings per share (EPS) in the $29.50 to $30 range in December and reaffirming that estimate in January, despite signs of growing scrutiny. UnitedHealth later revised its profit forecast down to $26 to $26.50 per share, leading to a $130 drop in its stock price in a single day in April—its steepest one-day loss in more than 25 years—and sparking a 1.3% dip in the Dow Jones.

UnitedHealth cited spiking costs in its Medicare business for its downgraded forecast, per Reuters, but Faller isn't buying it. His attorneys argue that UnitedHealth's statements were "materially false and misleading" because the company didn't inform shareholders that it would need to alter its strategy, resulting in even higher denial rates than those of competitors. The complaint describes UnitedHealthcare's tactics as "aggressive" and "anti-consumer" and notes public outrage intensified following Thompson's death, which brought fresh attention to the insurer's controversial policies.

story continues below

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages for those who purchased UnitedHealth stock from December 3, 2024, through April 16 of this year, also names CEO Andrew Witty and CFO John Rex as defendants. UnitedHealth has publicly denied any wrongdoing, and in a statement to Lawyer Monthly, the company vows to "vigorously defend" itself against the complaint's claims. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)