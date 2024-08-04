BASE Jumper Dies at Grand Canyon

A man was killed trying to parachute into the Grand Canyon, park officials report. Crews found his body and a deployed parachute around 500 feet below the South Rim in Grand Canyon National Park, NBC News reports. A National Park Service statement said the man attempted an illegal BASE jump about 7:30am Thursday from Yavapai Point. Crews reached the body Friday. His name was not released pending positive identification. The acronym stands for building, antennae, span, and earth—the features that people parachute from. The jumps are prohibited throughout the park, and the Park Service and the medical examiner's office are investigating.