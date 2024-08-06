Stock Market Chaos Appears to Cool Off

The US stock market's steep plunge on Monday does not appear to be carrying over into Tuesday, at least for the moment. World markets also rebounded:

In the US: Futures for the American market were rising modestly a few hours ahead of trading—Dow futures were up 0.3%, S&P 500 futures were up 0.6%, and Nasdaq futures were up 0.5%, reports the Wall Street Journal. On Monday, growing fears of a US recession resulted in the worst day for markets since 2022, with the Dow falling more than 1,000 points.