Dolce & Gabbana Introduces a Perfume for Dogs

You can now buy perfume for your dog. Whether you should buy perfume for your dog is up for debate. But thanks to Dolce & Gabbana, it's certainly an option. The fashion label recently introduced Fefé, its first scent developed specifically for pets, and named after Domenico Dolce's beloved pooch. A bottle (which is decorated with a 24-carat gold-plated paw and also comes with a D&G dog collar) will set you back more than $100, CNN reports. Apply it to your canine friend and he or she will smell of "warm notes" of ylang ylang, musk and sandalwood, D&G says. However, as the Guardian reports, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has warned against perfumes for pets.