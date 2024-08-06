Dolce & Gabbana Introduces a Perfume for Dogs

You can now buy perfume for your dog. Whether you should buy perfume for your dog is up for debate. But thanks to Dolce & Gabbana, it's certainly an option. The fashion label recently introduced Fefé, its first scent developed specifically for pets, and named after Domenico Dolce's beloved pooch. A bottle (which is decorated with a 24-carat gold-plated paw and also comes with a D&G dog collar) will set you back more than $100, CNN reports. Apply it to your canine friend and he or she will smell of "warm notes" of ylang ylang, musk and sandalwood, D&G says. However, as the Guardian reports, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has warned against perfumes for pets.
"Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it," an RSPCA officer explains. "Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs." Apparently D&G has not yet gotten this memo, as the brand's commercial for the product features dogs sitting calmly for their perfume application as a narrator says, "I am delicate, charismatic, authentic, sensitive, enigmatic, rebel, fresh, irresistible, clean. 'Cause I'm not just a dog. I'm Fefé." (More Dolce and Gabbana stories.)