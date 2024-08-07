The US Had a Huge Night in Track and Field

The United States had a big night in track and field at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, winning two gold medals and five overall. Gabby Thomas blazed her way to an easy win in the 200 meters—and beat 100-meter winner Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who earned silver and now owns the only two medals in her country's history. American sprinter Brittany Brown was third. Thomas finished in 21.83 seconds to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago. The 27-year-old took the lead for good at the curve and was never challenged in the final stretch, the AP reports.