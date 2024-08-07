Harris: Walz Is the 'Kind of VP America Deserves'

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the nation at a raucous rally Tuesday in battleground Pennsylvania that was aimed at building momentum for the newly minted Democratic presidential ticket in the sprint toward Election Day. "He's the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big," Harris said while standing with Walz in Philadelphia. "That's the kind of vice president America deserves." Taking the microphone after Harris, Walz revved up the crowd for the rigorous campaign to come, the AP reports. "We've got 91 days. My God, that's easy. We'll sleep when we're dead," he said.

Harris devoted much of her speech to telling the audience about Walz's life and work, which included stints as a social studies teacher and a football coach. "To those who know him best, Tim is more than a governor," she said. "We both believe in lifting people up, not knocking them down," she said. "We both know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us. And we see in our fellow Americans neighbors, never enemies." Since Walz was announced, the team raised more than $10 million from grassroots donations, the campaign said.

The other contenders on Harris' VP shortlist threw their support behind the ticket Tuesday, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was one of the speakers at Tuesday's Philadelphia rally.

President Biden described the Harris and Walz ticket as "a powerful voice for working people and America's great middle class."