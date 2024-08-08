Owl Escapes Zoo Handler, Gets Eaten by Tiger

A luckless owl that flew away from its handler was eaten by a tiger at the Minnesota Zoo, officials say. According to a US Department of Agriculture inspection report, the sad incident happened on April 29, when the Eurasian eagle owl escaped during a flight training session for a bird show. "The bird flew into the Zoo's Tiger Lair habitat. Before staff could intervene, the tiger within that habitat preyed upon the owl," zoo spokesperson Zach Nugent tells NBC News. Nugent says the owl "was at the beginning stages of its training and acclimating to its new environment."