Owl Escapes Zoo Handler, Gets Eaten by Tiger

A luckless owl that flew away from its handler was eaten by a tiger at the Minnesota Zoo, officials say. According to a US Department of Agriculture inspection report, the sad incident happened on April 29, when the Eurasian eagle owl escaped during a flight training session for a bird show. "The bird flew into the Zoo's Tiger Lair habitat. Before staff could intervene, the tiger within that habitat preyed upon the owl," zoo spokesperson Zach Nugent tells NBC News. Nugent says the owl "was at the beginning stages of its training and acclimating to its new environment."
In its report, the USDA said the zoo should "develop and maintain a training program for free-flight training that ensure all animals are handled as to prevent trauma or physical harm." Nugent says the zoo "has been working closely with its free-flight bird training partners to review our policies and procedures." In 2021, another Eurasian eagle owl, Gladys, died after escaping a training session at the zoo, CBS News reports. She was found injured by the side of the road and vets were unable to save her. (More zoo stories.)