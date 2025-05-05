'Incredibly Old' System Blamed for Newark Airport Delays

The weather was blamed for more than 100 flight delays and cancellations at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, PIX11 reports—but it was the seventh day in a row of major delays, which stemmed from more persistent issues, including a loss of communications with planes last Monday.

"Incredibly old" system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday the "incredibly old" system used to manage air traffic at the Newark airport, one of the nation's busiest, was partly to blame, CNN reports. "We use floppy disks. We use copper wires," he said. "The system that we're using is not effective to control the traffic that we have in the airspace today." Duffy said "state-of-the-art" equipment that will be the "envy of the world" will be installed across the US, but it could take up to four years.