NFL Linebacker Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush faces charges of harassment and simple assault following an alleged domestic dispute in suburban Pittsburgh, reports the Akron Beacon Journal . Police were called Sunday to his Sewickley home after a 911 call from a woman identified as Bush's girlfriend. She told officers that Bush assaulted her, took her car keys, and broke her phone to prevent her from seeking help after an argument over a friend of Bush's and an untidy kitchen, per the AP .

A spokesperson for the Browns said the team is "aware and gathering more information." In charging documents, the woman alleged that as Bush became increasingly aggressive, she began to record him on her phone. He allegedly chased her, pinned her against a massage table, and took her phone, which he then smashed. The woman says she and her daughter fled to a neighbor's house. Police noted visible injuries to her right wrist and foot, which she said occurred during the altercation.

Bush, 26, acknowledged breaking the phone but denied physical violence, telling officers he did not want to be recorded in his own home. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 20. Bush, a former first-round draft pick, spent four seasons with the Steelers and one with the Seahawks before joining Cleveland. He signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Browns in March. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)