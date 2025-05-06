Luigi the Musical Sells Out

"I shouldn't have bought those hash browns in that Pennsylvania Mickey D's," comedian Jonny Stein, playing Luigi Mangione, sings in Luigi the Musical. The upcoming 60-minute show has sold out five shows in San Francisco next month, and the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson isn't the only celebrity character. KRON reports that the musical depicts Mangione and fellow Metropolitan Detention Center inmates Sam Bankman-Fried and Sean "Diddy" Combs as cellmates.

The official synopsis describes the musical as "bold, campy, and unafraid," and a "wildly irreverent, razor-sharp comedy that imagines the true story of Luigi Mangione, the alleged corporate assassin turned accidental folk hero," per Playbill. "With real-life cellmates Sam Bankman-Fried and Diddy by his side, Luigi navigates friendship, justice, and the absurdity of viral fame," it says.