Diddy's Jurors Have One Main Question to Answer

Was his entourage actually a 'criminal enterprise?' Jury selection starts Monday
Posted May 5, 2025 6:20 AM CDT
Diddy's Jurors Have One Main Question to Answer
Sean Combs arrives at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

Jury selection starts Monday in the trial that could determine whether Sean "Diddy" Combs spends the rest of his life in prison. What's ahead:

  • Criminal enterprise? The 55-year-old isn't merely accused of sexually abusing multiple victims over the years, he's accused of using his vast operation to facilitate that abuse. A key question for the jury to decide is whether he ran a "celebrity entourage" or a "criminal enterprise," as the New York Times explains.
  • Racketeering: The above is why charges against Combs include not just sex trafficking but racketeering conspiracy—and why the exhaustive indictment against him reads like one that might refer to a Mafia boss, notes the AP. One difference might be the "freak offs," described as marathon, drug-fueled orgies in which women were allegedly coerced into sex acts with male sex workers. The charges also include transporting individuals over state lines for prostitution.

  • Key witness: At least four victims identified by federal prosecutors are expected to testify, reports CNN. The crucial one is expected to be Cassie Ventura, a former girlfriend. Combs publicly apologized after video surfaced of him physically assaulting her in 2016.
  • Trial: It's expected to last eight to 10 weeks. Combs has pleaded not guilty and has rejected a plea deal for a lesser sentence.
(More Sean Combs stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X