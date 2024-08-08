Earth's 13-Month Streak of Record-Setting Heat Just Ended

Earth's string of 13 straight months with a new average heat record came to an end this past July as the natural El Nino climate pattern ebbed, the European climate agency Copernicus announced Wednesday. But July 2024 's average heat just missed surpassing the July of a year ago, and scientists said the end of the record-breaking streak changes nothing about the threat posed by climate change, the AP reports. "The overall context hasn't changed," Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess said in a statement. "Our climate continues to warm." Details: