Sydney Hit by 18-Foot Waves: 'Never Seen Anything Like It'

Mother Nature has been busy in Sydney: The New South Wales capital was battered by "monster surf" overnight into Wednesday, with 18-foot waves crashing into local beaches and coastal walkways—even damaging Bondi Beach's famous Icebergs Pool. The Guardian reports that the pool's glass fences were smashed and its railings "mangled" from the swells. Security footage showed waves bursting through the glass doors of the Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club around 11pm local time on Tuesday, which club manager Bob Tate called "devastating," per the AP .

"The sheer magnitude of the level of water and the power of the water coming through must've just been horrendous," he said, adding that cupboards and fire hoses were torn off the walls from the water (see video of some of the damage here). Tate added, per news.com.au: "I have never seen anything like it." Meanwhile, a water tank washed up onto the shores of Bondi Beach during the deluge, drawing people to pose in front of it for selfies.

Local officials said multiple beaches in the area, including Bondi's, would remain closed on Wednesday so cleanup and repairs can take place. A hazardous surf warning remained in effect through Wednesday night, with Australia's Bureau of Meteorology cautioning against swimming, boating, or rock fishing in affected spots. NSW police are also advising people to stay away from "surf-exposed areas," per the Guardian. (More Sydney stories.)