The Days of Google's Chromecast Are Over

The era of Google's Chromecast is coming to an end. The tech giant announced Tuesday that the devices, which allow users to cast whatever they're viewing from their mobile device onto a television, will no longer be produced (though you can still buy the remaining stock "while supplies last," Google says in its announcement). More than 100 million Chromecasts have been sold since they launched in 2013—back when, as Google reminds us, "most TVs had few (if any) apps, streaming was unreliable and complicated, and connecting your TV to your phone, tablet, or laptop was clunky and hard." My, how things have changed.