Woman Gets Fatally Tangled Up in Airport Conveyor Belt

A 57-year-old woman died at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Thursday morning after somehow entering a restricted area and getting entangled in a conveyor belt. The woman, who did not work at the airport, can be seen on surveillance video sneaking into an unoccupied employee-only area at around 2:30am, ABC 7 Chicago reports. Around five hours later, someone reported finding a woman "pinned in machinery" in a baggage room at the international terminal, and the Chicago Fire Department responded, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear why she was at the airport overnight, nor what she was doing between the hours of 2:30am and 7:30am after being spotted on the surveillance video.