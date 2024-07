On July 16, 2022, 988 became the new suicide prevention hotline number in the US, and more than 10 million calls, texts, and chat messages have been answered since, according to stats released Tuesday. The New York Times calls it "a rare instance of bipartisanship in federal health policy": President Trump signed the law that instituted the new number, and it was implemented under President Biden, who grew the number of call centers supporting the line. More: