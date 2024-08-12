4.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits LA

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Los Angeles Monday afternoon, causing a lot of shaking but no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. The US Geological Survey said it was centered around 2.5 miles south of the city's Highland Park neighborhood, CBS News reports. The Los Angeles Times reports that the quake was felt across a large area of Southern California, where millions received alerts on their phones from the state's early warning system.

"Significant earthquake just felt in the Los Angeles area," the LAPD said in a post on X. "Reminder, please use 911 only for emergencies. Be prepared for aftershocks." CNN reports that the quake was at a relatively shallow 7.5 miles, meaning it "was likely felt widely despite the relatively modest intensity." The AP reports that firefighters from all 106 stations in Los Angeles surveyed the city and found no major damage. Pasadena City Hall was evacuated after the quake caused a water leak. It was the first day of school for the Los Angeles Unified School District, and at least one high school was evacuated to check for damage.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barge said that having lived through the 6.7-magnitude Northridge quake in 1994, "today's tremor made me flash back to what we know are lifesaving rules during an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on," the AP reports. She added: "It was also a reminder to us all that we live in earthquake country and we need to be prepared." This story has been updated with new developments. (More Los Angeles earthquake stories.)