Ahead of Musk Interview, Trump Resumes Posting on X

After a break of almost a year, Donald Trump resumed posting on X on Monday, hours ahead of an interview with Elon Musk. The former president was barred from what was then Twitter after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. His account was reinstated after Musk acquired the platform in 2022, but before Monday, his only post was last August, when he shared his mugshot . His first post on Monday was a campaign ad. The post was viewed millions of times and reposted more than 50,000 times within an hour, the Hill reports.

"Are you better off now than you were when I was president?" Trump asked in another post. He went on to post more videos, including one that featured past comments from Kamala Harris in support of progressive people and closed with the words "Reject San Francisco Radical Kamala Harris," CNN reports. He also reposted a message from his campaign that promised, in all caps. that the Musk interview at 8pm EDT would be "the interview of the century."

The same content was posted on Trump's Truth Social platform. NBC News notes that while Trump is "contractually obligated to post on Truth Social before he does so on any other platform," the contract doesn't apply to political posts. Shares in Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, fell 5.1% on Monday. The company reported a quarterly loss of $16 million on Friday. (More Donald Trump stories.)